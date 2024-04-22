Mercy Health – Urbana receives energy efficiency recognition

“Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s buildings is critical to protecting our environment,” said Cindy Jacobs, chief of the ENERGY STAR commercial and industrial ranch. “From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their buildings more efficient and earning the EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification.”

This certification is the only one in the U.S. based on “actual, verified energy performance,” according to the release.

According to the release, ENERGY STAR certified properties use 35% less energy, cause 35% fewer greenhouse gas emissions and are cheaper to operate than non-certified buildings and plants.

Mercy Health – Urbana’s score is 86, which means the hospital is more energy efficient than 86% of similar properties across the country.

The first year it received the certification, the hospital’s score was 76, director of plant operations Bob Jenkins said in the release.

“We work hard to install the most energy efficient devices during renovations at the hospital, and when you consider Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital is 75 years old, achieving an 86 is pretty impressive,” Jenkins, who has led the energy efficiency initiatives, said. “We have come a long way and I’m proud of my team and all the great things they’ve done for the environment.”