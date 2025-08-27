Mercy Health to host dedication, ribbon cutting for Urbana Cancer Center

“This new center reflects our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality cancer care close to home,” said Jamie Houseman, president of Mercy Health — Urbana Hospital. “We’re excited to finally open the doors to the community and celebrate what this means for our patients and their families.”

The center has been open since January providing care to patients, but this event will be the first public opportunity for the community to tour the space, meet the care team and learn more about the expanded services.

The event will include the dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting at 3:15 p.m., followed by guided tours at 3:30 p.m.

The health system converted a unit from the former Mercy McAuley Center into a new, state-of-the-art Urbana Cancer Center that features six infusion chairs, a private infusion suite and four exam rooms.

It features infusion therapy, exam rooms, lab draw stations and access to specialized oncologists through Mercy Health’s affiliation with the James Cancer Network at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“The center brings expanded access to care for Champaign County residents, along with supportive services like nurse navigation and financial counseling,” officials said.

The event is free and open to the public. The new center is located in the former McAuley Center long-term care facility, 904 Scioto St. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. For more information, visit mercy.com.