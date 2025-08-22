Miami Valley South opens enrollment for cancer study

Hospital is first in world-wide BELLA study to find a patient
Premier Health recently opened its new Cancer Prevention and Supportive Care Center at Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville. Located at 2300 Miami Valley Drive, Suite 150, the center aims to deliver care designed to support individuals "across every stage of their cancer journey," from prevention and risk management to survivorship and palliative care, according to Premier Health.

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Premier Health recently opened its new Cancer Prevention and Supportive Care Center at Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville. Located at 2300 Miami Valley Drive, Suite 150, the center aims to deliver care designed to support individuals “across every stage of their cancer journey,” from prevention and risk management to survivorship and palliative care, according to Premier Health. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
By Michael Kurtz – Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Premier Health’s Miami Valley Hospital South is the first of 23 international sites to open enrollment for a new clinical trial focused on advanced ovarian and related cancer.

Miami Valley Hospital South is the first hospital to open enrollment for a world-wide ovarian cancer clinical trial.

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Called the BELLA study, the trial uses an investigational drug combination to potentially slow cancer growth when other treatments have stopped working.

The study is open to adults with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer that has returned or progressed after platinum-based chemotherapy.

Qualifying patients will receive a combination of oral and IV medications during monthly treatment cycles.

The goal is to learn whether an investigational medication called relacorilant can enhance the effects of chemotherapy and targeted therapy by making cancer cells more responsive to treatment.

Relacorilant is designed to block certain hormone signals that may cause cancer to resist chemotherapy.

All visits are conducted at the Miami Valley Hospital South campus, 2400 Miami Valley Drive, Centerville.

Dr. Michael Guy, principal investigator for the study at Miami Valley Hospital South, said being the first site in the world to begin patient enrollment for the study reflects Premier Health’s clinical capabilities and commitment to expanding treatment option.

“The goal is giving access locally to the highest level of cancer care,” Guy said.

An existing Miami Valley Hospital South patient became the first to be involved in the BELLA study, Guy said.

Ten sites in the United States along with hospitals in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Poland and Spain are participating in the BELLA study.

There will ultimately be more than 50 sites worldwide involved in the study, according to the hospital.

Premier Health is involved in 70 cancer-related clinical trials, according to its website.

To find out about eligibility for the BELLA study or any of Premier Health’s cancer studies, contact the Office of Clinical Trials, 937-915-2515, or email clinicaltrials@premierhealth.com.

