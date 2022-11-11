springfield-news-sun logo
Springfield elementary students color cards for local veterans

Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Some elementary students in the Springfield City School District this Veterans Day found a way to honor those who served.

Students at Warder Park-Wayne Elementary School spent the week coloring dozens of cards for local veterans.

After all of the cards were colored, they were taken to local restaurants to be handed out to veterans as they ate a meal on Veterans Day.

This initiative was started several years ago by Sheri Ehnie, librarian at Ward Park-Wayne, before it was passed on to the Student Council this year.

Ehnie started this because she has veterans in her family and wanted to teach her students about the sacrifices veterans have made and why it’s important to pay respect to those in the community.

