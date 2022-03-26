Mercy Health raising funds to support Ukraine

Bon Secours Mercy Health has created a fundraising site to support Ukraine relief efforts through medical aid.
The hospital network in a press release said all donations will go toward emergency relief.
“It is clear that financial resources are most needed at this time and by working with trusted partners, we can ensure that the needed supplies will be purchased and delivered directly to those who need it,” Bon Secours Mercy Health CEO John Starcher said.
The CEO also said the hospital network is securing goods in the U.S. that will be sent as soon as “transportation is finalized.”
Bon Secours Mercy Health has identified two key channels with whom the ministry will work to render aid: Medical Help Ukraine, a group of Ukrainian doctors working in Ireland to give medical aid, and Polish Rescue Organization, an independent, non-profit founded by doctors who are currently purchasing medical supplies for Ukraine, the release said.
These partners will gather supplies in Europe, the hospital network said, and transport them immediately to Ukraine.
Bon Secours Mercy Health has pledged $500,000 toward this effort, in addition to the nearly $200,000 already provided by Bon Secours Ireland and Bon Secours Mercy Health Global Ministries to Catholic Relief Services, Americares and Medical Help Ukraine, the hospital network said.
