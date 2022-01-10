Mercy Health postpones non-emergency, elective procedures amid COVID-19 surge

Mercy Health, which operates hospitals in Clark and Champaign counties, has decided to postpone nonemergency, elective surgeries amid the rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the region.
The hospital network on Friday postponed all elective procedures for Springfield Regional Medical Center, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Robinson.
Mercy Health operates Springfield Regional Medical Center and Urbana Hospital.
As of Monday morning, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 27,026 total cases of the virus in Clark County and 6,969 total cases in Champaign County. Clark County has seen 794 COVID-19 hospitalizations since the pandemic’s start, while Champaign County has seen 283.
