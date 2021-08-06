Coronavirus: Mercy Health not requiring Springfield, Urbana staff to be vaccinated

“We continuously review local, state and national guidelines regarding mandating vaccinations for associates, and we are currently in deliberations on this important issue,” Fauvie said in an email regarding what the policy will be for both the Springfield and Urbana hospitals.

“Each associate who works for Mercy Health is critical to supporting the needs of our patients and our communities. Now and always, our associates’ health and safety remains our top priority as they care for our communities,” he added.

Discussions on whether to make the vaccination a requirement come as cases continue to climb in the state and the delta variant is spreading, especially among the unvaccinated.

In the last three weeks, Ohio averaged 1,007 cases a day, according to the state health department. The last time the state’s average was more than 1,000 was on May 25.

On Thursday the state reported 1,969 daily cases and on Wednesday the state reported more than 2,000 daily cases for the first time in months. Ohio’s hospitalizations increased by 76 on Thursday for a total of 62,318. In the last three weeks the state is averaging 59 hospitalizations a day.

Clark County had a total of 14,484 coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic and 309 deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Champaign County had 3,528 cases and 60 deaths.

State data also shows that Ohio is continuing to approach the 50% vaccination mark, with 49.73% of residents receiving at least one dose and 46.31% finishing the vaccine.

Explore Springfield to begin building out retail spaces at downtown parking garage

As of Thursday, 60,124 vaccination shots have been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Just over 44% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot and 42% have been fully vaccinated.

In Champaign County, 14,587 vaccination shots have been given. Just over 37% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot and just over 34% has been fully vaccinated.

The increase in cases has prompted some hospitals in the Miami Valley, including those that serve Clark and Champaign county residents, to require staff to get vaccinated.

That includes Dayton Children’s Hospital, which announced on Thursday that it would require the vaccine for staff, volunteers, students and on-site contractors.

Sarah Hackenbracht, CEO of the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association, said her organization’s hospitals are monitoring the situation and said at this time, there is no overall requirement for the hospitals’ staffs.

James Buechele, spokesman for Kettering Health, said that the hospital group “is currently reviewing our COVID-19 vaccine policy. We encourage all of our employees and community members to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help prevent the spread of the virus.”