Springfield schools awarded $25K for family literacy program

The Springfield City School District has received a grant to support its family literacy program.
The $25,000 in grants are from local foundations for the district’s “Project Springboard,” which is a comprehensive family literacy program that includes adult education (Adult Basic Learning Examination), early childhood education activities, parenting education, employability, and parent and child interaction.
“Without the support from these foundations, the district would not be able to provide these much-needed family literacy services to the families in our community,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “Thanks to these grants, our programs can continue to make a difference in the lives of families in Springfield and beyond.”
The district received $10,000 from the Springfield Foundation Discretionary Grants Program and $15,000 from the Wilson Sheehan Foundation.
The literacy program is open to anyone in Clark County. It offers free daytime classes throughout the year at the Clark Early Childhood Education Center and support services such as transportation, meals, child care, home visits and parent support groups.
To sign up, potential participants should contact the Springfield City School District’s Family Outreach Connections Office at 937-505-4344.
