Springfield schools awarded $25K for family literacy program

The $25,000 in grants are from local foundations for the district’s “Project Springboard,” which is a comprehensive family literacy program that includes adult education (Adult Basic Learning Examination), early childhood education activities, parenting education, employability, and parent and child interaction.

“Without the support from these foundations, the district would not be able to provide these much-needed family literacy services to the families in our community,” said Superintendent Bob Hill. “Thanks to these grants, our programs can continue to make a difference in the lives of families in Springfield and beyond.”