Mercy Health annual golf classic to benefit heart health held next month

“Excellent cardiac care is critical to our community, and to deliver that, it’s essential to bring advancements in treatment and technology to our market to provide the most comprehensive care for the benefit of those we serve,” said Lori Blanton-Baugh, Director of Cardiology for Mercy Health – Springfield. “Every dollar raised at this year’s event is helping us build a legacy that will save and improve lives by ensuring our hospitals administer the highest standards of care to reduce the number of people suffering from heart disease and stroke.”

Since 2001, this event has raised more than $2.3 million to provide and advance health care opportunities in the local community.

Spots for the golf event are limited, to early registration is encouraged. The cost to participate covers cart and green fees, a golfer gift, refreshments, brunch, hors d’oeuvres, and cocktails. To register or for more information, contact the Mercy Health Foundation at 937-523-6670.