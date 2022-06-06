Mercy Health annual golf classic to benefit heart health held next month

Mercy Health Foundation’s annual golf classic to benefit heart health is scheduled for next month.
The 2022 Mercy Health Foundation Golf Classic, which will benefit Mercy Health – Springfield’s cardiac care program, will be held on July 25 at the Donald Ross Course at the Springfield County Club.
“Events like the 2022 Golf Classic give us an opportunity to come together and celebrate the incredible work our hospitals and health care staff do while also raising the funds they need to keep improving the level of care available to our community,” said Kristy Kohl McCready, president of Mercy Health Foundation Clark & Champaign Counties.
This year, the proceeds will support the enhancement, advancement and expansion of cardiology services offered at Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center and Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, including:
- Renovation of the catherization labs at Springfield Regional Medical Center to include an upgrade to the latest technology available
- Addition of the Watchman procedure, a minimally invasive option for patients experiencing atrial fibrillation not caused by a heart valve problem
- Expansion into a fully integrated cardiac program that includes cardiothoracic and cardiovascular services focused on providing greater access to specialized heart care
“Excellent cardiac care is critical to our community, and to deliver that, it’s essential to bring advancements in treatment and technology to our market to provide the most comprehensive care for the benefit of those we serve,” said Lori Blanton-Baugh, Director of Cardiology for Mercy Health – Springfield. “Every dollar raised at this year’s event is helping us build a legacy that will save and improve lives by ensuring our hospitals administer the highest standards of care to reduce the number of people suffering from heart disease and stroke.”
Since 2001, this event has raised more than $2.3 million to provide and advance health care opportunities in the local community.
Spots for the golf event are limited, to early registration is encouraged. The cost to participate covers cart and green fees, a golfer gift, refreshments, brunch, hors d’oeuvres, and cocktails. To register or for more information, contact the Mercy Health Foundation at 937-523-6670.
About the Author