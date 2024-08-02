Mental Health Services group opens new Springfield primary care location

Rigger said they’ve been working on this project for more than a year including the work of securing a location and preparing for their needs at the new site.

“We’ve been doing mental health services for 55 years. We’re coming up on a pretty big anniversary here so this is exciting to open this (location),” she said. “I feel very fortunate to be able to expand services that will include primary care, additional psychiatric services and office spaces for our community-based Behavioral Health Rehab program.”

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

MHS is a nonprofit that contracts to provide behavioral healthcare and other services, funded by the state’s Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison counties. The organization treats ages ranging from preschool up to older adults, and offers a variety of services, including outpatient therapy services, substance use treatment, inpatient hospitalization, psychiatric and physical health care, day treatment and group therapy.

All services were previously at separate locations. The Children & Adolescents services had been located at 1835 Miracle Mile and the Youth Challenges Partial Hospital Program was located at 924 E. Home Road.

In 2022, MHS expanded and combined the previous buildings at 474 N. Yellow Springs St. to be more convenient for families to go to one location to see a provider. The 11,700-square-foot facility with separate entrances has a first floor for outpatient and youth programs and a second floor for the youth challenges day treatment program.

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“Our main location on Yellow Springs Street (is) where we have our outpatient psychiatric hospital, but we also do a lot of outpatient services and medical services out of that building. That will continue,” Rigger said. “This just expands our building to do the physical primary care health and also make sure we have office space for all our community-based staff.”

Rigger added that the need of something like this is significant.

“We have significant needs around mental health care, around substance use disorder treatment, and then integrating it with the physical health is just really going to take it to a whole new chapter for us,” she said.