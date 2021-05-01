Mental Health Board awards Crisis Intervention Team officers of the year

The Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties has announced recipients of its annual Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Officer of the Year award.
The special recognitions are given to one law enforcement officer from each county of the MHRB’s service area who demonstrates exceptional use of CIT training, a statement from MHRB said.
All winners have completed at least 40 hours of CIT program training. Training includes topics like forensic monitoring, de-escalation techniques, psychiatric medications, trauma and voluntary and involuntary hospitalizations and client rights, the statement said,
“We are proud to recognize these exceptional public servants, who use CIT training techniques to ensure every person in Clark, Greene and Madison counties receives the help they need during a crisis,” Dr. Greta Mayer, CEO of MHRB, said. “We are grateful to live and work in communities where responders de-escalate critical situations.”
Detective Charles “Brett” Adams of the Springfield Police Division earned the recognition because he is “dedicated to serving his community with the greatest care and compassion, especially during his times of personal crises” and “truly embraces the basic principles of CIT.”
Adams earned the additional distinction of being named the statewide CIT Officer of the Year by the National Alliance of Mental Illness of Ohio.
“When considering nominees for the award, I immediately thought of Detective Adams,” Lieutenant Allison Elliot of the Springfield Police Division said.
In her nomination of Adams, Elliot shared two examples of when he “used his CIT training to help citizens who were in a mental health crisis.”
In both circumstances, Adams responded to citizens who were threatening suicide and provided them with help, Elliot said.
“He did so with the utmost compassion, empathy, care and dedication,” Elliot said.
Officer Paul Raffoul, of the Yellow Springs Police Department, was recognized for “numerous lifesaving events,” the statement said. Events involved CPR, Naran and de-escalation techniques.
Also honored was Officer Ryan Davis of the London Police Division, whose nomination noted a special relationship he developed with a person in crisis that ended with a safe resolution and hug.