X

DeWine to attend dedication of memorial grove for COVID victims, survivors today

Governor Mike DeWine speaks to members of the media as he tours the vaccination clinic at New Carlisle Senior Living. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Governor Mike DeWine speaks to members of the media as he tours the vaccination clinic at New Carlisle Senior Living. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Local News | 15 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A grove of 15 new trees will be dedicated to the coronavirus victims and survivors today in Great Seal State Park in Chillicothe.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz will attend the dedication ceremony this afternoon.

ExploreUS closes in on 100 million Americans fully vaccinated

The trees will be planted by survivors, families of Ohioans killed during the pandemic, healthcare workers, first responders, educators, students, representatives from the Ohio National Guard, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and Ohio Emergency Management Agency and other essential workers.

The ceremony will be livestreamed at 2:30 p.m. at ohiochannel.org.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.