Men plead guilty to illegally flying drones over Cincinnati sporting events in 2022

Later that year, in April, officials said Lenhoff, of Northern Kentucky, flew his drone into a restricted flight area of Great American Ballpark during Opening Day.

“Flying a drone over a stadium full of fans is dangerous and illegal without the proper FAA training, licensing and approved flight plan,” said William Rivers, FBI Cincinnati special agent in charge, in a press release. “We will continue to work with the FAA and local police to investigate these incidents when proper FAA protocols and procedures are not followed.”

Law requires that any drone weighing more than roughly half a pound and less than 55 pounds must be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration; officials said neither Dabney’s nor Lenhoff’s drones were registered and neither man had a remote pilot certification.