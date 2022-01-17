Hamburger icon
Meijer offers free home delivery through Jan. 29

FILE: Meijer on Tylersville Road store in West Chester Twp. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
caption arrowCaption
FILE: Meijer on Tylersville Road store in West Chester Twp. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
11 minutes ago

Customers of Meijer can have items delivered for free to their homes through Jan. 29.

The company announced the offer and said orders must be $35 or more to qualify.

“Home Delivery is just one of the many ways customers can shop its stores and the retailer wants to ensure any customer who wants to experience it has the opportunity during these ongoing challenging times,” states a news release from Meijer.

Shopping online may happen on the company’s website or app. Items include groceries, toys, pet food, beauty products and beer and wine.

Meijer has continued enhancing its digital shopping services throughout the pandemic. Some of the most popular improvements include seamless tracking of orders, the ability to accept or reject order substitutions in real time, and being able to use mPerks rewards and digitally clip coupons via the Meijer app.

