Mechanicsburg Christmas in the Village to be held Saturday

Our Towne Mechanicsburg will host Christmas in the Village this Saturday, Dec. 11, in downtown.
The event will include many activities such as a pancake breakfast, vendors, crafts, music, raffles, contests, carriage rides, story times and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The day will start with a pancake breakfast supporting the Mechanicsburg Lions Club from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Village Hall where a $5 donation will support club projects.
Beginning at 10 a.m., there will be: an arts and craft show until 3 p.m. at the Masonic Temple and the Fire House; a variety of music performances at the 1858 Meeting House by area music students, the Reynoldsburg Community Band, the Mechanicsburg High School Marching Band and carolers around town; an open house at the 1876 School House until 5 p.m.; and horse-drawn wagon rides from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from the Fire House to the Heritage Cooperative.
There will be an ugly Christmas sweater contest at 2:45 p.m. and a basket raffle drawing at 3 p.m. at the Fire House.
Several churches will be open for activities, including a cookie cutter bake sale at 9 a.m. until after the parade at the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church; crafts and games for kids from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Mechanicsburg Baptist Church; and a St. Nicholas celebration with games and crafts from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour.
The Mechanicsburg Public Library will host a story time with the Grinch at 12 p.m. and Mrs. Claus at 1 p.m., as well as a story walk in the downtown business windows where families can walk around town, read the story, then go into the library for a treat.
The Christmas Parade will begin at 2 p.m. from the Heritage Cooperative to the school. After the parade, children can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the 1858 Meeting House.
For more information, visit Our Town Mechanicsburg on Facebook or mechanicsburgohio.org.
