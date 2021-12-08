Mechanicsburg Christmas in the Village to be held Saturday

Several churches will be open for activities, including a cookie cutter bake sale at 9 a.m. until after the parade at the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church; crafts and games for kids from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Mechanicsburg Baptist Church; and a St. Nicholas celebration with games and crafts from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour.

The Mechanicsburg Public Library will host a story time with the Grinch at 12 p.m. and Mrs. Claus at 1 p.m., as well as a story walk in the downtown business windows where families can walk around town, read the story, then go into the library for a treat.

The Christmas Parade will begin at 2 p.m. from the Heritage Cooperative to the school. After the parade, children can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the 1858 Meeting House.

For more information, visit Our Town Mechanicsburg on Facebook or mechanicsburgohio.org.