Mechanicsburg Christmas in the Village to be held Saturday

Our Towne Mechanicsburg will host Christmas in the Village this Saturday, Dec. 11, in downtown. Contributed

News
By Brooke Spurlock
1 hour ago

Our Towne Mechanicsburg will host Christmas in the Village this Saturday, Dec. 11, in downtown.

The event will include many activities such as a pancake breakfast, vendors, crafts, music, raffles, contests, carriage rides, story times and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The day will start with a pancake breakfast supporting the Mechanicsburg Lions Club from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Village Hall where a $5 donation will support club projects.

Beginning at 10 a.m., there will be: an arts and craft show until 3 p.m. at the Masonic Temple and the Fire House; a variety of music performances at the 1858 Meeting House by area music students, the Reynoldsburg Community Band, the Mechanicsburg High School Marching Band and carolers around town; an open house at the 1876 School House until 5 p.m.; and horse-drawn wagon rides from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from the Fire House to the Heritage Cooperative.

There will be an ugly Christmas sweater contest at 2:45 p.m. and a basket raffle drawing at 3 p.m. at the Fire House.

Several churches will be open for activities, including a cookie cutter bake sale at 9 a.m. until after the parade at the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church; crafts and games for kids from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Mechanicsburg Baptist Church; and a St. Nicholas celebration with games and crafts from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour.

The Mechanicsburg Public Library will host a story time with the Grinch at 12 p.m. and Mrs. Claus at 1 p.m., as well as a story walk in the downtown business windows where families can walk around town, read the story, then go into the library for a treat.

The Christmas Parade will begin at 2 p.m. from the Heritage Cooperative to the school. After the parade, children can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the 1858 Meeting House.

For more information, visit Our Town Mechanicsburg on Facebook or mechanicsburgohio.org.

