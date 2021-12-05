Clark State transportation training center now official state testing site for CDL exam

The Clark State College Commercial Transportation Training Center is now an official state testing site for prospective drivers who have met the requirements for the CDL exam.
The center started testing on Thursday and is open to the public, according to Duane Hodge, director of the commercial transport training center.
Hodge said the college decided to become a state testing center due to how many are operational in the state. He said Ohio has over 125 CDL schools with two state operated CDL testing centers in Findley and Middletown and 17 independent third-party CDL testing sites, including Clark State’s, Medway, Piqua and Dayton.
“Clark State has always had issues getting our students testing appointments. Students have the best chance of success if they test on the last day of class. If you cannot get them a test date and they must wait weeks after graduation to test, our positive completion rates would go way down,” he said. “Having our own testing site ensures students test on the last day of class, it also adds capacity to a system that is severally inadequate to produce CDL drivers the state and the nation needs.”
The college was testing students at Wapakoneta and Columbus, which Hodge said required transporting trucks and students to test sites, added fuel expense, testing fees and labor costs. He said having their own site removes most of these barriers and costs.
Hodge said adding this center will add testing capacity to the state and region, reduce costs, add convenience and increase revenue. He said they can also test school bus drivers, which helps local school districts who had to previously travel to get to testing sites.
The requirements for testers include appropriate permits to complete testing at least 14 days before the scheduled appointment and beginning in February testers must show proof of attending an accredited trucking school in order to test.
Hodge said commercial driving has been a top 10 in-demand occupation in Ohio for the last decade.
“Ten years ago, only 25 to 30% of all major motor carriers would hire students right out of school with no experience. Today, 99% of all major motor carriers will take drivers right out of CDL school,” he said.
Anyone that wants to take the CDL test can call 937-328-8062 and schedule a test at the center, 352 Tremont City Road in Springfield.
“This (testing site) has been a long time coming and we are extremely happy to be able to add testing capacity to the state of Ohio,” Hodge said.
