Clark State transportation training center now official state testing site for CDL exam

Hodge said adding this center will add testing capacity to the state and region, reduce costs, add convenience and increase revenue. He said they can also test school bus drivers, which helps local school districts who had to previously travel to get to testing sites.

The requirements for testers include appropriate permits to complete testing at least 14 days before the scheduled appointment and beginning in February testers must show proof of attending an accredited trucking school in order to test.

Hodge said commercial driving has been a top 10 in-demand occupation in Ohio for the last decade.

“Ten years ago, only 25 to 30% of all major motor carriers would hire students right out of school with no experience. Today, 99% of all major motor carriers will take drivers right out of CDL school,” he said.

Anyone that wants to take the CDL test can call 937-328-8062 and schedule a test at the center, 352 Tremont City Road in Springfield.

“This (testing site) has been a long time coming and we are extremely happy to be able to add testing capacity to the state of Ohio,” Hodge said.