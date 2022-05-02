springfield-news-sun logo
Woman outside disabled car struck, killed on I-70 in Springfield Twp.

A Dayton woman was killed after she was hit by a car while she was outside a disabled vehicle on Interstate 70 in Springfield Twp. Sunday night.

Around 9:09 p.m., a 34-year-old Dayton woman was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala west on I-70 when the car hit a deer and became disabled in the road near state Route 72, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A passenger in the car, 61-year-old Sharon Johnson, of Dayton, got out of the vehicle and was hit by a 2012 Honda Pilot driven by a 35-year-old Trotwood man.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, according to OSHP.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The highway was closed until 12:42 a.m. as crews investigated and cleared the scene. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Twp. Fire/EMS Department and Ohio Department of Transported assisted troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by OSHP.

