Woman outside disabled car struck, killed on I-70 in Springfield Twp.

Around 9:09 p.m., a 34-year-old Dayton woman was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Impala west on I-70 when the car hit a deer and became disabled in the road near state Route 72, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A passenger in the car, 61-year-old Sharon Johnson, of Dayton, got out of the vehicle and was hit by a 2012 Honda Pilot driven by a 35-year-old Trotwood man.