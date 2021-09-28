springfield-news-sun logo
X

Man shot in stomach in Springfield, taken to hospital

ajc.com

News
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the stomach late Monday in Springfield.

Police and medics responded to a house in the 300 block of Glenn Avenue at 9:55 p.m. on a report of a shooting, according to Springfield Police Division dispatch records.

ExploreMother jailed on vehicular homicide charge in 7-year-old son’s death

Emergency crews found the man, who had been shot but refused to speak to police about the shooting, dispatchers said.

The man was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Non-profits partner to give Springfield senior citizen new roof
2
Coronavirus: Clark County health district begins administering booster...
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Local doctors answer questions about COVID-19, ivermectin
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top