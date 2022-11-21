BreakingNews
Man shot by Springfield officer identified, remains hospitalized
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
49 minutes ago
Police met with gunfire at gas station as officers responded to call for help.

The man injured during a gunfire exchange with Springfield police on Nov. 13 has been identified by police, the city announced on Monday.

Michael P. Williams, 44, of Springfield remained hospitalized Monday, according to a city press release.

Williams was injured after police responded to the Sunoco gas station at 720 Selma Road on a report of aggravated menacing — a man threatening people with a gun and attempting to enter the building.

Minutes after officers arrived, police were fired upon and officers returned fire, according to an SPD incident report.

Williams has not been charged, and SPD continues the investigation into the aggravated menacing report and shots fired at officers, according to the city.

Following the shooting, SPD asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to handle the investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

No further information was available for release Monday morning, the city said.

