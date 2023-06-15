Man reportedly shot in stomach in Springfield; Police searching for suspect

A man sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and police are searching for a suspect after a reported shooting in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

According to Springfield dispatchers, the shooting was reported at 6:27 p.m. in the 100 block of Rice Street.

Emergency crews found a man with a single gunshot wound to the stomach. Dispatchers said that the man was reportedly alert and conscious, and was being transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

CareFlight was called to the scene, and after initially declining to fly due to weather conditions, a helicopter was eventually dispatched to pick up the injured man, dispatchers said.

A suspect was identified by witnesses to the shooting, but dispatchers said that they hadn’t arrested them yet.