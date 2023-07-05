BreakingNews
Former Urbana furniture store to become co-work, living space
Man injured in overnight Springfield shooting flown to Miami Valley Hospital

Springfield police discovered that a man was shot in his left side after he arrived at Mercy Health - Springfield early Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, the man told officers that he was hanging out with friends in the 2000 block of West Main Street when he heard shots and was struck in his lower left side. The victim was transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for emergency treatment.

A resident of the neighborhood told officers that people in the area ran to his home saying someone was shot, so he drove the victim to the hospital in his car, according to the report. Hospital staff alerted Springfield police of a patient with a bullet wound, and officers were dispatched to the hospital at 2:32 a.m.

According to the report, multiple shell casings were located outside of a home in the neighborhood. No suspect has yet been identified.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

