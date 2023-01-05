BreakingNews
Police, SWAT team outside Springfield house; nearby school locked down
Police, SWAT team outside Springfield house; nearby school locked down

News
By , Staff Writer
41 minutes ago
Residents are being asked to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

Police are on the scene of an “active SWAT situation” at a house in Springfield.

Police are surrounding a house in the 300 block of East McCreight Avenue, Springfield Police Sgt. Derek Smith confirmed about 12:30 p.m.

East McCreight Avenue is shut down between North Limestone Street and Rodgers Drive.

Lagonda Elementary School has also been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure until the situation is resolved, Smith said.

Springfield police are asking people to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

We will update this story as we learn more.

