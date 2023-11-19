Man dies after he was struck by vehicle in Clark County

A pedestrian is dead after a crash in Mad River Twp. Saturday night.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 43-year-old Michael J. Lemons from Springfield.

Troopers from the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched around 8 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Dayton-Springfield Road near Parkridge Road in Mad River Twp., according to OSHP.

A 2008 Pontiac G6 was driving northeast on Dayton-Springfield Road when it hit Lemons who was walking in the roadway, just before 8 p.m., the patrol said.

The Pontiac occupants were not injured.

Mad River Twp. Fire Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.

Dayton-Springfield Road was closed for about two hours.