Man dead after vehicle hits tree in Clark County

Crews arrived to find a vehicle had crashed into the tree and the driver thrown from the vehicle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Michael Allen Ellis, of Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A dog found inside the vehicle appeared to be unharmed but was aggressive toward first responders, according to OHSP.

The Clark County Dog Warden took the dog into custody.

A preliminary investigation determined Ellis was going south on state Route 54 when he went over a hill, lost control of the vehicle and went off the left side of the road.

The vehicle hit a fence post, a sign and then a tree.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash, with Harmony Twp. EMS, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Dog Warden and Dan’s Towing and Recovery assisting.