Magic, comedy set for Urbana’s Gloria Theatre with ‘The Chipper Experience!’

There’s a way to get two entertainment experiences in one when comedy and magic collide through a performer who does both. Chipper Lowell is that performer and will bring his appearing act to Urbana’s Gloria Theatre’s “Stars on Stage” series.

“The Chipper Experience!” presents the two-time “Comedy Magician of the Year’s” original combination of comedy, magic, mentalism and audience interaction to the Gloria stage at 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are still available.

Audiences may already be familiar with Lowell as he’s been all over television, including appearances on each season of the CW series “Masters of Illusion,” “America’s Funniest People,” “The Tonight Show” and Disney Channel.

“It’s fantastic family fun for ages 9 to 99,” said Staci Weller, executive director of the Gloria Theatre.

Lowell was a natural to become a performing artist, being born to parents who were circus performers. While that was a start, he got improvisational comedy skills at the famous Groundlings Theater in Los Angeles, a breeding ground for numerous famous comedic names.

He said in a release that no two of his shows are really alike because each audience is different.

That means the Gloria audience should be set to become part of the show as he likes to invite people up onstage and have conversations with them. This brings a sense of unpredictability that adds to the fun.

“We promised a variety of world-class, professional performing artists and ‘The Chipper Experience!’ is wonderfully different from any of our other shows this year,” Weller said.

The “Stars on Stage” series will take the month of May off but return with 7 Bridges – The Ultimate Eagles Experience on June 14.

HOW TO GO

What: “The Chipper Experience!”

Where: The Gloria Theatre, 216 S. Main St., Urbana

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, April 21

Admission: $17-32

More info: gloriatheatre.org/

