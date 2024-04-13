Clark State to host dedication ceremony for new student plaza

Nina Wiley, assistant vice president of student affairs, and her husband Steven donated funding for the gathering space as part of a renovation project and to provide inclusive student environments.

“We are proud to have an outside space on campus where students can gather, learn and connect with one another,” Wiley said. “The design of the plaza lends itself to a welcoming environment, perfect for student events and programming.”

The plaza is one of the final steps in the college’s Rhodes Hall renovations, which began in 2014 with the creation of the Student Academic Support Center on the first floor. The next phase of the renovation in 2017 included updates to the mechanical, electrical and plumbing infrastructure. In 2019, another phase of the renovations enhanced and modernized the classrooms, restrooms, hallways, flooring and faculty offices on the third floor. Then in 2021, more renovations were done to address similar needs on the second floor.

“The plaza will provide students with a place to interact in a way that brings life and joy to our college,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “Nina and Steve’s commitment to the well-being of our students is evident in this space.”

Event RSVPs are appreciated by April 16 to Toni Overholser, vice president of advancement and outreach, at 937-328-8070 or overholsert@clarkstate.edu. RSVPs to the event are not required.