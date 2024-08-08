Madden Road Music Festival returns with a family feel this weekend

Fest founder and performer Daniel Dye said while it’s always about the music, the atmosphere sets it apart for visitors each August.

“It’s like a day off from life, where you’re out in nature in the woods, it’s like in you’re in Vermont or a setting like that. As much as music, it’s that our huge, loving family is welcoming,” he said.

The lineup will have a diverse slate including this year’s headliner, The Whirlybirds, who will get the audience up with their jazz and swing style that will appeal to all ages.

While the bulk of the performers are from the Dayton and Columbus areas, the fest is going international with Gradvia, a Chilean folk music band making a stop in Cable during their Midwest tour. Canadian singer-songwriter William Heron will also entertain.

Another highlight will be the debut of a group whose members grew up around the fest, the Sorenson Family Band, which will perform folk music.

“Who knows, you may be watching the next great family band beginning,” Dye said.

Dye will be busy with three performances — with his group Daniel Dye and the Miller Road Band, in a duet with his sister, Sarah, and with the Dye Family Singers and Friends.

Last year, a jam session was introduced led by Bill Purk, and attendees are again welcome to bring their own instruments to join in. There will also be a folk dancing workshop, the traditional tree planting that will commemorate the event, walking trails, camp fires, a hammock grove to relax in and food will be for sale.

“We have expanded the sight and like to grow a little bit with each year. We look forward to everybody getting away to join us on Saturday,” said Dye.

Tickets cost $15 cash for adults, $5 for kids and $35 for family passes. Venmo is accepted for admission for an additional fee.

Attendees should bring their own seating and anything for their comfort. For the complete lineup and more information, go to maddenroadmusicfest.com.