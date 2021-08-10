springfield-news-sun logo
Mad River Twp. trustees appoint investigator into conduct of a fire, EMS employee

The Mad River Township/Enon Fire and EMS Station. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
The Mad River Township/Enon Fire and EMS Station. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
28 minutes ago

The Mad River Twp. trustees voted to appoint a Dayton attorney to investigate the conduct of an employee of the township’s fire and EMS department.

Trustees met in a special meeting at the Mad River Twp. Fire House in Enon on Tuesday afternoon to discuss appointing a private citizen to investigate “a public employee for possible discipline,” according to the public notice for the special meeting.

The township designated Lynette Dinkler to investigate “the conduct of an employee on the matter of the township fire and EMS department,” trustees stated during the meeting.

