Mad River Twp. subdivision could expand, aims to add 150 lots to area in phases

The project, located near the Clark-Greene county line and about four miles from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, has garnered a lot of interest because of its location, Joe Lewis said.

The subdivision is located in the Greenon Local School District, another reason families have voiced interest to developers about the location, Lewis said.

More than 30 lots have been developed and sold in the subdivision, Lewis said.

Lewis Construction Inc. works with a few builders to help buyers craft a customized living space. The price range of the home depends on the builder selected and the building’s features. Lots sold have been between half to a whole acre of land, Lewis said.

Single-story homes must be no less than 1,999 square-feet, and two-story homes must be no less than 2,200 square-feet.

Some current residents of the Bluffs have voiced concern over the development’s proposed expansion.

Will Clemens, a resident of the Fairborn area for decades and resident of the Bluffs of Enon since 2020, said he wanted to move to a place that was peaceful and beautiful.

“One of my points now is that you move to the country for a reason,” he said. “To get far from the madding crowd.”

The parcel of land for the proposed 15 lots is currently farmland owned by Lewis Construction Inc., according to the Clark County Auditor’s Office.

Clemens said he knew he would have to part ways with his view overlooking the expanse of woodlands and grass, as Realtors told him other units were planned for the area. He just didn’t think it would be replaced with up to 15 living spaces “so soon,” he said.

Clemens also voiced concern over traffic being congested in the area given the possible increase in housing units, as well as concerns for wildlife and a larger disappearance of farmland.

The subdivision had been approved by county planning officials since February 2005, but had been on hold for years, due in part to economic downturn in 2008. The project reconvened in 2015.

Developers plan to create 150 lots at the subdivision when it’s completed. A timeline for when that will be is “subject to change” and depends on how quickly lots sell after approval and development, Lewis said. He anticipates lots to turn quickly.