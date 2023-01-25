Snow totals: How much did the Miami Valley get?

While most communities saw fewer than the 4 to 7 inches of snow originally forecasted by the National Weather Service, the Dayton International Airport and Union in Montgomery County both recorded more than 4 inches.

Union reported 4.9 inches as of 8:37 a.m. and the Dayton International reported 4.7 inches as of 6:56 a.m., according to the NWS. However, the majority of the region record an inch or 2 of snow.