Springfield High, community partners to create $1.3M school health clinic
Snow totals: How much did the Miami Valley get?

Local News
Staff Writer
Updated 17 minutes ago

The Miami Valley’s second winter storm in a week left a few fresh inches of snow covering the region Wednesday morning.

While most communities saw fewer than the 4 to 7 inches of snow originally forecasted by the National Weather Service, the Dayton International Airport and Union in Montgomery County both recorded more than 4 inches.

Union reported 4.9 inches as of 8:37 a.m. and the Dayton International reported 4.7 inches as of 6:56 a.m., according to the NWS. However, the majority of the region record an inch or 2 of snow.

ExplorePHOTOS: Storm drops heavy, wet snow on Miami Valley

According to NWS snow reports, the Miami Valley recorded the following:

Butler County:

  • Beckett Ridge: 1.5 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
  • Hamilton: 1.1 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
  • Hamilton: 1.2 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
  • Middletown: 1.3 inches of snow at 8 a.m.
  • Oxford: 3 inches of snow at 9:43 a.m.

Champaign County:

  • St. Paris: 3.3 inches of snow at 7 a.m.

Clark County:

  • New Carlisle: 1 inch of snow at 8 a.m.
  • South Charleston: 2.2 inches of snow at 7 a.m.

Darke County:

  • Bradford: 1.9 inches of snow at 6:30 a.m.
  • Pitsburg: 2.3 inches of snow at 8:15 a.m.
  • Versailles: 0.6 inch of snow at 4:30 a.m.
ExploreA snow day bust? Why so many didn’t get snow overnight

Greene County:

  • Bellbrook: 2 inches of snow at 7:29 a.m.
  • Beavercreek: 2.2 inches of snow at 8 a.m.
  • Beavercreek: 2 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
  • Fairborn: 2.2 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
  • Wright Patterson Air Force Base: 1.5 inches of snow at 6:55 a.m.
  • Xenia: 1.3 inches of snow at 7 a.m.

Miami County:

  • Tipp City: 1.8 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
  • Troy: 1.5 inches of snow at 8 a.m.

Montgomery County:

  • Centerville: 1.2 inches of snow at 8 a.m.
  • Dayton: 2.2 inches of snow at 5 a.m.
  • Dayton International Airport: 4.7 inches of snow at 6:56 a.m.
  • Englewood; 4 inches of snow at 9:30 a.m.
  • Farmersville: 0.5 inch of snow at 7 a.m.
  • Huber Heights: 3.5 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
  • Miamisburg: 1.2 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
  • Riverside: 1.3 inches of snow at 5:30 a.m.
  • Union: 4.9 inches of snow at 8:37 a.m.
  • Union: 4.9 inches of snow at 7 a.m.

Preble County:

  • Eaton: 3 inches of snow at 7 a.m.

Warren County:

  • Harveysburg: 1 inch of snow at 6:41 a.m.
  • Lebanon: 1.2 inches of snow at 7 a.m.
  • Loveland: 0.5 inch of snow at 7 a.m.

