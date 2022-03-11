Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Losing an hour for Daylight Saving Time can cause heart risks, studies show

Dr. J. Bradley Gibson. Contributed

Credit: Kelly Ann Settle

caption arrowCaption
Dr. J. Bradley Gibson. Contributed

Credit: Kelly Ann Settle

Credit: Kelly Ann Settle

News
By Brooke Spurlock
57 minutes ago

Clocks will “spring forward” on Sunday for Daylight Saving Time causing us to lose an hour of sleep, which studies say can pose a risk to your heart.

Recent studies show that the one-hour transition may have an impact and can cause risks on heart health.

“(There are) specific heart conditions that maybe follow a circadian-type pattern, and that’s what this is all about,” said Dr. J. Bradley Gibson, a cardiologist with Premier Health.

Circadian rhythms are 24-hour cycles that are part of the body’s internal process to help carry out functions such as the sleep-wake cycle.

Gibson said they see more heart attacks in the middle of the night and early in the morning, which tends to go with the circadian rhythm. He said the exact underlying mechanism iS unknown, but there are some theories.

ExploreDon’t forget to spring forward for Daylight Saving Time

“We’ve always thought maybe secondary to hormone surges, different stresses that are happening with the body during sleep, maybe the recovery pattern, and so Daylight Saving Time kind of falls into that category,” he said. “It’s possible that the number of daylight hours may affect this as well.”

Although the exact cause is not known, many things factor in when talking about Daylight Saving Time that could be an underlying culprit, Gibson said. Doctors not only see heart attacks, but they see abnormal heart rhythms as well, specifically atrial fibrillation (AFIB).

“We’re seeing these heart attacks in the middle of the night or early morning hours, and we’re seeing our biological clocks being affected by Daylight Saving Time... We may be seeing increased stresses that we’re not used to seeing with either losing sleep, gaining more sleep, or potentially the effect of more daylight hours means maybe more activities that we’re not used to doing, so undue stress on the body as well may be a problem,” he said.

ExploreClark State lifts indoor mask requirement starting Monday

When it comes to the time change, stress management and sleep are very important. Gibson said cardiologists have seen many studies that have shown an association with increased stress levels and a decrease in sleep patterns put a strain on our body, our adrenalin levels elevate and our heart hormones surge abnormally.

Another thing to consider is traditional risk factors such as blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol.

“With respect to losing an hour or with Daylight Saving Time, I think the awareness is the biggest factor... The more emphasis we have with public awareness I think is going to make a big different. Don’t ignore the warning signs and avoid abrupt strenuous activity. Be aware of the symptoms of heart attack and stroke,” Gibson said.

In Other News
1
Clark State named finalist for national award
2
These 33 people were indicted in Clark County
3
‘One stop shop’ helps those who want to be sub teachers in Clark County
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top