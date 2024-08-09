Los Chiapanecos restaurant to close Aug. 18; aims to reopen after roadwork

“Due to the situation we are going through due to road works in recent months, we have to inform you that as of August 18th this month, the restaurant is temporarily closed,” Los Chiapanecos’ owners wrote. “We hope for your understanding and we thank you.”

Los Chiapanecos was known for dishes like carne asada, fajitas, tacos, tortas, and pollo con camaron. The restaurant had only been open for about five months.

A city of Springfield-funded project is totally reconstructing South Yellow Springs Street from Pleasant Street past the restaurant, south to Southern Avenue. The work requires digging all the way down to the road base, replacing water and sewer systems and improving drainage before completely replacing the roadway surface.

Restaurant manager Moises Cruz explained that the construction prevents people from entering the restaurant parking lot.

“We would like to apologize to our customers for the closing,” Cruz said. “The construction just doesn’t let us make enough money to stay open.”

Cruz said that they hope to open the restaurant in a month when construction in that area is wrapped up.