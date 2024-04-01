Longtime Northwestern school teacher dies

By
16 minutes ago
A Northwestern Elementary School teacher who died last week is being remembered for dedication to students.

Diana J. Buffenbarger, 54, of Springfield, died March 28, according to her obituary on Littleton & Rue Funeral Home and Crematory’s website.

“Diana dedicated three decades of her life to nurturing young minds as an elementary school teacher at Northwestern, where she became affectionately known as “Mrs. B” by her students, especially those in kindergarten,” her obituary said. “In her commitment to shaping young hearts and minds, Diana leaves behind a legacy of kindness and learning that will continue to inspire for generations to come.”

Northwestern schools took to its Facebook page to post about Buffenbarger’s passing.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved teacher and friend, Mrs. Buffenbarger,” the post stated. “She blessed many lives over the three decades here at Northwestern, and she will be greatly missed.”

Outside of the classroom, Buffenbarger enjoyed crafting and family vacations to Michigan, according to her obituary.

She is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Ann and Molly; father, Joe Case; siblings, Brian and Lisa House; several nieces, nephews and close friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Littleton & Rue.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. Teresa Catholic Church. Private burial services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Wapakoneta.

