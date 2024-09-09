Long John Silver’s/A&W restaurant in Springfield demolished

A Long John Silver’s/A&W Root Beer restaurant just north of downtown Springfield is closed, and crews were demolishing the building on Monday.

The restaurant is at 717 N. Limestone St.

Details about the demolition and what would become of the site were not immediately available.

Long John Silver’s and A&W had two restaurants in the Springfield, but the other one, at 2217 S. Limestone St. is also closed. That closure is confirmed on the restaurant’s website.

The North Limestone Street location is not listed on the restaurant’s website, but is listed as temporarily closed on its Facebook page.

