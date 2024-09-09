Clark, Champaign schools keep focus on safety, support after Georgia shooting

An event like the one in Georgia can put local students and families on edge if there’s even a rumor of a safety threat. That was the case last week at Kenton Ridge High School. In a letter to Northeastern school district families, Superintendent Jack Fisher informed parents about a situation involving a social media post made by one of the students late Thursday night.

“We want to make it clear that there was no official threat made against the school, and the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority,” Fisher said.

After learning about the post, the district contacted the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the incident and confirmed there was never an actual threat made.

“While situations like this can be disconcerting and disruptive to our community, we assure you that we take all rumors and concerns seriously and investigate them thoroughly,” Fisher said. “We will continue to work diligently to maintain a secure and supportive environment for everyone at the Northeastern.”

Fisher said last week that Northeastern was “aware that other schools in the area are facing similar issues today.” He encouraged students to be mindful of the content they share on social media and remind students that if they hear or see something concerning to report it.

In the Georgia shooting, 14-year-old suspect Colt Gray, a freshman at Apalachee High School outside of Atlanta, has been charged with murder, while his father also faces numerous charges after allegedly giving his son the gun that was used in the shooting.

In the wake of the shooting, three Clark County and one Champaign County school shared what they have done to make districts feel safe.

Clark County ESC

The Educational Service Center had a team this summer that trained with educators and first responders countywide for an event such as a shooting. The training was held by the I Love U Guys Foundations, which focuses on programs for crisis response and post-crisis reunification.

“This program is used in more than 50,000 schools, districts, departments, agencies, organizations and communities around the world. They are created through the research-based best practices of school administrators, psychologists, public space safety experts, families, and first responders,” ESC officials said.

School staff at the ESC complete a comprehensive active shooter training course every three years, and building leadership works with School Resource Officers throughout the school year to hold active shooter drills. Marcia Nichols, director of buildings and operations, also attended a safety plans review meeting with Greenon employees to make sure all staff were aligned in their response to an active shooter event.

“We share our condolences with families, friends, staff and students who were affected by the tragedy in Georgia. We always strive to make school a safe space for everyone, and it is a sad day when that is not upheld in the education community,” Clark County ESC officials said.

Clark-Shawnee

Clark-Shawnee uses Handle with Care, an initiative to support those who have experienced a difficult situation.

“Without interrupting the student’s daily schedule, Handle with Care allows parents to alert the necessary staff in order to provide extra support for a student’s academic, social and emotional needs throughout the school day,” Kuhn said.

The district also conducts safety drills each year to prepare students and staff on how to respond in the event of an emergency in the schools. This summer, the administrative team joined other district leaders and first responders for a training organized by the Clark County Emergency Management Association, which included crisis response and reunification processes.

Greenon

Greenon begins the school year with comprehensive safety training for both staff and students to “ensure that everyone is well prepared for any emergency.”

Staff members participated in the annual safety training, which was a collaborative effort with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Enon Police Department, that covered essential procedures and protocols, and is a “crucial part of our commitment to maintaining a safe learning environment.”

“At Greenon Local Schools, our students’ and staff’s safety and well-being are always our top priority,” said Superintendent Darrin Knapke.

All students and staff also completed a Safety Week during the first weeks of school that included practicing tornado, fire and safety drills so that everyone knows how to response in case of an emergency. The district emphasizes the importance of the “See Something, Say Something” initiative.

“We encourage all students, staff and community members to participate actively in this program,” Knapke said. “If students, community members or staff notice anything unusual or concerning, they are encouraged to report it immediately. By working together, we can prevent potential issues and maintain a secure environment for our school community.”

Triad

Leaders at the Triad school district in Champaign County said they have a safety focus daily.

“We do regular drills in all three buildings to ensure that we are trained and ready for any emergency,” said Superintendent Vickie Maruniak.

At the beginning of the year, the school had several trainings for all staff.

“We have done safety drills and fire drills in all three buildings in the first two weeks of school. We also do additional safety and fire drills each month (sometimes more) throughout the whole year,” Maruniak said.