Local ministry to host first Springfield Mayor’s Breakfast

A local ministry will host an event to honor a retiring Springfield mayor and a soon-to-be mayor elect next week.

Urban Light Ministries (ULM) will host the first Springfield Mayor’s Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 a.m. in the ballroom of the Courtyard Marriott Springfield Downtown.

The event will honor retiring Mayor Warren Copeland for his many years of service and welcome incoming Mayor Rob Rue, who is running unopposed.

Rev. Eli Williams, president and CEO of ULM, said many communities have an annual mayor’s breakfast, and he has believed for a long time that Springfield would benefit from an annual gathering to celebrate the city and give thanks for the many blessings.

“I felt that as we approach the Thanksgiving Holiday, it would be a good time to inaugurate our own breakfast,” he said. “It just so happens that our current mayor is retiring and a new mayor is running unopposed. So, we will have a much-deserved tribute to Dr. Warren Copeland for his many years of service, and we will hear some of incoming Mayor Rob Rue’s vision for the city.”

Clara Copeland, Warren’s wife, shared a few words about him, saying he went into the hospital on Oct. 16 to deal with an illness and rehab. The two are the same age, with Warren turning 80 in September, and they have been married for 58 years.

“Warren was always proud to represent the south side. But he represented the whole city,” she said. “He just cares about people. He is committed to trying to make life better for people.”

Rue said he’s humbled to be honored and that representing the city is an honor for him.

“It’s humbling to be honored with one of the longest-running mayors in the state of Ohio. But at the same time, we’re honoring me for something I haven’t done yet, so we’re really not honoring me,” he said. ”It’s more like I’m going to be talking about what our hope is for the city in my joint leadership with the commission and helping lead the commission to accomplish the goals and objectives of the city.”

During the event, there will be entertainment provided by local musician St. James, and local clergy representing the Simunye pastors group, including Ernest Brown of St. John Missionary Baptist Church and Marty Dennis of High Street Church of the Nazarene will pray blessings over the city and offer thanks for the progress made over the last decade.

“As with every city, our town has challenges to overcome. But it is good to pause at least once per year to reflect upon and give thanks for our many blessings,” Williams said.

Williams said they plan to host the Springfield Mayor’s Breakfast each year, with any net proceeds benefiting the ULM’s work.

The events sponsors include the city of Springfield, Mercy Health, Modern Woodmen of America, Littleton and Rue Funeral Home & Crematory, Simunye, The Nehemiah Foundation, Realtor Britney Dodds, Stuckey & Troutwine CPAs, The Turner Foundation, Greater Springfield Partnership, The Conscious Connect CDC, ProStratus, Attorney Mark F. Roberts, Arrowhead Tax Service and Clark State College.

There are still event sponsorships available for $300, $600, $1,500 and $2,000. For more information, call 937-727-4891.

Tickets are $30 and are available online at www.urbanlight.org until Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Contributing writer Kermit Rowe contributed to this story.