Local immigration advocates urging Springfield Haitians to know rights

ABLE is seeing a lot of questions with rapid changes to the legal immigration landscape. Just Friday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security revoked temporary status for about 532,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who came to the U.S. since October 2022 under a parole program.

In February, the Trump administration declared an early end to Temporary Protected Status, with Haiti’s designation to expire in August 2025 instead of February 2026.

Since then, ABLE has created and distributed “Know Your Rights” packets, and is also distributing red cards with rights related to law enforcement, Karli Gibson, staff attorney, said at the most recent Haitian Coalition meeting.

“If someone is uncomfortable speaking English with law enforcement, they can just hand over the card and use that to exercise their rights,” Gibson said. “Obviously, every interaction with law enforcement is an individualized determination, but it’s just really important that we know what their rights are in the U.S. Constitution.”

In response to a question about immigrant worries about traveling domestically, Gibson said it is difficult to know what the Trump administration will prioritize in immigration enforcement, because official priorities are not being publicized. She said travel is the main way people come into contact with law enforcement, so being knowledgeable of your rights is especially important.

“We do anticipate that they will increase their detention of people who only have parole,” Gibson said.

Katie Kersh, senior attorney at ABLE, said they are seeing local judges issue jail time for multiple driving without a license offenses, which she has never seen before. She spoke of a case in Darke County where a driver who had three operating license violations was sentenced to jail time and separated from her child. She was placed into Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention.

“That is one thing that we’re going to start getting really firm on,” Kersh said. “If you are driving without a license, you are putting your security in your own hands right now. It’s a big deal.”

Gibson said those on parole or TPS should apply for asylum if they have a good reason in order to stay in the country at least through the duration of their case.