Local hunters check more than 80 deer during special youth gun season

Clark and Champaign counties’ young hunters harvested 81 total deer during the two-day youth gun season on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
The weekend season was open to all hunters aged 17 and younger who were accompanied by a non-hunting adult.
In Clark County, young hunters checked in 26 deer, up from last year’s total of 19. In Champaign County, young hunters brought home 55 deer, up from last year’s total of 41, according to data from ODNR.
Statewide, young hunters checked in 7,634 deer. Of the deer taken statewide during the 2021 youth weekend, 4,053 were bucks, 2,625 were does, and 956 were button bucks, ODNR reported.
“The youth deer season is a special time when young people have the opportunity to learn from experienced hunters,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker in a press release. “Participation remains high for this weekend. This year, 38,356 youth deer permits have been issued, and those can be used during any of the upcoming hunting seasons.”
In 2020, young hunters harvested 5,795 deer during the two-day youth only season. The average number of deer checked during the past three youth seasons is 6,210. The most deer taken during a two-day youth season was in 2007, when 10,059 deer were checked by young hunters, according to the Division of Wildlife.
All of Ohio’s youth hunting opportunities are available to anyone who is 17 years old or younger during the season dates. Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey, and waterfowl.
The deer gun season begins Monday, Nov. 29, and goes through Sunday, Dec. 5, and occurs again on Dec. 18-19. Deer muzzleloader season is Saturday, Jan. 8, through Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Deer archery season remains open until Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, according to ODNR.
