Springfield-Clark CTC students help Oakwood Village seniors with technology, scams

Cristian Portillo, a student at the Springfield/Clark CTC, helps Oakwood Village residents, Mary Chatfield, left, and Beatrice Smith with their cell phones Monday, Feb. 24, 2024. Cristian and several cybersecurity students visited Oakwood Village to talk about how to avoid scams on the internet and answer any questions the residents had about their portable devices. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Cristian Portillo, a student at the Springfield/Clark CTC, helps Oakwood Village residents, Mary Chatfield, left, and Beatrice Smith with their cell phones Monday, Feb. 24, 2024. Cristian and several cybersecurity students visited Oakwood Village to talk about how to avoid scams on the internet and answer any questions the residents had about their portable devices. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
News
By
1 hour ago
X

Cybersecurity students from Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center visited seniors at Oakwood Village this week to help them with their mobile devices, answer questions about technology and talk about how to stay safe and avoid scams on the internet.

“I think this is a win-win because it helps us out (and) it’s going to help the students,” said resident Elizabeth Damewood.

Molly Hawk, Resident Services Coordinator at Oakwood Village, helped arrange the visit with CTC cybersecurity instructor Angela Yake and 32 students, who helped 15 seniors.

ExploreList: 2025 fish fry events in the Springfield region

“I think what it does for the students is it gives them the opportunity to be the professional. They can sit there and take some of the information they’ve used or learned through the classroom and then they get to be the expert,” Yake said.

“It also lets them see that they’re learning cybersecurity for the most part as a career path at CTC but what they’re seeing is that everybody has the need to learn some of the skills that they are learning about in cybersecurity because everybody uses the internet in some way.”

Student Henry Miller said this event gives him experience helping people with their technology and work-based learning hours.

“I think it’s really fun and good for the elderly community,” he said. “I have a grandma at home and I know she has a lot of questions so I’m glad I can help more than just my grandma.”

Elizabeth Damewood, a resident at Oakwood Village retirement community, asks Clayton Shumway, a CTC Cybersecurity student, a question about her laptop computer Monday, Feb. 24, 2024. Clayton and several other cybersecurity students visited Oakwood Village to talk about how to avoid scams on the internet and answer any questions the residents had about their portable devices. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

Damewood, who has been a resident at the village for a year, said she’s “computer illiterate.” She said she had a pop up on her screen that said her memory was full, but was not sure what that meant.

“I don’t have a clue about my memory, but I don’t know if that’s a scam or if there’s something wrong with my computer, so I wanted that to be addressed, and (the student) took care of it. Occasionally I’m offline and I don’t know why, (but) he told me what to do to correct that.

Scams can be scary, and Damewood said CTC’s cybersecurity presentation has shown things that she has seen on her screen.

“What I do on my computer, when something’s questionable, I put it on spam to get rid of it. I don’t know if that really takes care of the problem or not, (but) that’s something I do,” she said.

Yake said there are a lot of scams out there and people hear about them in the media, but not everyone sees the same news stories.

“It kind of gets reported after it’s happened, so we’re trying to get ahead of that idea as far as making sure that individuals using these devices know how to stay safe,” she said.

CTC first helped seniors at the Springfield Masonic Home last year, and Yake said they’ve received several calls since then asking if they could provide this service at their facility.

Joyce Neese, a resident at Oakwood Village retirement community, asks Alex Grubb, a CTC Cybersecurity student, a question about her laptop computer Monday, Feb. 24, 2024. Clayton and several other cybersecurity students visited Oakwood Village to talk about how to avoid scams on the internet and answer any questions the residents had about their portable devices. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

icon to expand image

Credit: Bill Lackey

In Other News
1
Nice weather means no ice weather at Springfield city hall
2
Ohio, Springfield advocates working to change immigration narrative
3
A sharp knife important in the kitchen
4
Proposed Springfield zoning updates encourage affordable housing...
5
Premier portrayers of Grant and Lee headline symposium

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.