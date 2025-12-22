Northwestern High School wins Clark State’s first Agriculture Quiz Bowl

Teams of five students competed across five subject areas, including animal science, soil science, weed identification, insect identification and crop production.

“The quiz bowl was created to celebrate agriculture as a high-skill, high-impact field and to show students that agriculture is far more than farming — it’s science, technology, business and innovation,” said Avery Davison, assistant professor of agriculture. “Today’s agriculture professionals solve global challenges like food security, sustainability and environmental stewardship. That starts with education.”

Northwestern High School won first place in the competition against Southeastern, Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center, Benjamin Logan, Northeastern, Tecumseh, Greenon and two teams from Triad Ohio Hi-Point.

“Northwestern FFA was excited to be invited to the Ag Quiz Bowl...It gave our students a chance to apply what they’ve learned in a competitive, fun environment while connecting with other FFA members from across the region. We are incredibly proud of their achievement,” said Erica Hillard, Northwestern FFA advisor and CTC satellite agriculture education instructor.

The event also serves as a bridge between high school agriculture programs and postsecondary education, according to Davison.

“Our goal is to raise awareness of the opportunities available through Clark State’s agriculture programs while building relationships with students who already have a passion for this field...agriculture offers career paths that are both meaningful and in demand,” she said.

Clark State’s agriculture degree options include associate degrees in agricultural business engineering technology or agriculture business for transfer and specialties such as precision agriculture, horticulture, turf and landscape management, greenhouse operations and golf course operations.

For more information, visit www.clarkstate.edu.