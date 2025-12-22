2 Urbana outgoing school board members recognized for years of service

“Jim and Amy have given countless hours to ensure that Urbana City Schools continue to grow and thrive. Their dedication to our students and community will have a lasting impact for years to come,” said Superintendent Charles Thiel.

Arter has been an “advocate for educational excellence, fiscal responsibility and community engagement,” the release stated. His leadership and vision played a vital role in guiding the district through several initiatives and improvements that positively impacted the school and students.

“I am humbled to realize that this is my 60th year being a small part of something much bigger than myself, public school education,” he said. “It is a privilege to have spent decades in the classroom, along with 16 years on the board. From that, I understand I am one of so many who have dedicated themselves to doing what is best for our children.”

Paul’s leadership and commitment to student success contributed to the district’s progress, the release stated. Her focus on collaboration, innovation and student-centered decision making helped strengthen the educational experience for students.

“I am fortunate to have worked with outstanding board members, along with the administration and staff, to ensure a quality education for all our students,” she said. “Eight years of service taught me that no single person creates success in a school system. It takes partnership, open dialogue and a shared commitment to every student.”