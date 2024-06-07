Leadership Clark County presents awards at inaugural Community Connection breakfast

Leadership Clark County Executive Director Leigh Anne Lawrence said community award winners have “a deep commitment to Springfield and Clark County.”

“We are truly fortunate to have such outstanding individuals serving our community,” Lawrence said.

Each year, around 40 individuals are accepted into the Community Leadership Academy based on their leadership potential and background. The LCC hosts monthly sessions beginning in the fall of each calendar year and running through the following spring focusing on leadership development, current community needs and the history on Clark County.

Applications for the 2024-2025 Leadership Academy will be accepted until June 30.

“This is an incredible opportunity to join a community of like-minded individuals dedicated to making a positive difference,” Lawrence said.

The following people and businesses received community awards for the 2023-24 session:

Emerging Leader: Mo Carpenter with The Carpenter Group

Servant Leader: Chief Allison Elliott with City of Springfield, Ohio - Government

LCC Alumnus of the Year: Greg Rogers with Link-Hellmuth Insurance

Outstanding Business Partners: Clark Schaefer Hackett, Park National Bank, Springfield Ohio and Mother Stewart’s Brewing

Outstanding Nonprofit: Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign & Logan Counties