Leadership Clark County announces 2021-22 academy class

Leadership Clark County has announced their 2021-22 academy class after it being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the organization’s biggest class to date, with 39 people being selected to attend the upcoming Community Leadership Academy, according to a release.
The academy kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 16, with its annual Amazing Race.
“Taking the year off from our academy provided us with a unique opportunity to restructure and enhance our curriculum to reflect state-of-the-art national models for community leadership training. We’re excited and honored to support a new group of leaders,” said Executive Director Leigh Anne Lawrence.
Some changes to the program include an additional session, group service projects, and ending with a nonprofit fair, the release stated. The board believes these changes will benefit each participant and help them find leadership potential in the community.
“Our team is beyond excited to be able to fully coordinate an academy class this year. Taking a year off due to the pandemic of course created several challenges, but most importantly it enabled us to enhance and evolve the organization to better serve the needs of today’s community. We look forward to continuing our mission in providing leaders the enthusiasm and resources to better our community through servant leadership,” said Board President Greg Rogers.
Along with this year’s academy, Leadership Clark County is also celebrating 40 years of serving the community, with a celebration to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Mother Stewart’s Brewery, the release stated. This event is free and open to the public.
