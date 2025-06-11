Latest set of affordable Clifton Avenue homes finished, offer ‘new beginnings’

“These houses complete the full block in one of Springfield’s most distressed neighborhoods, and that alone we’re celebrating,” Goff said. “This isn’t just about new homes; it’s about new beginnings.”

The homes are on Clifton Avenue across the street from the former South High School — now the Dome/John Legend Theater and Global Impact STEM Academy (GISA). Goff said GISA parents have expressed interest in the homes.

These homes are finished, and are separate from the four new homes the Clark County land bank and its partners are starting to build just south on East Liberty Street. Another separate development is calling for 10 homes plus some apartments in southwest Springfield.

Three of the new Clifton Avenue houses are already under contract for sale, and there has been interest with “steady showings” for the others, realtor Tyler Hicks said. There has also been increased interest in the Neighborhood Housing Partnership’s homebuyer education courses, said Hicks, who is also an NHP board member.

Of the seven new homes, two are two-bedroom units with one-and-a-half baths, and five are three bedrooms with two bathrooms. Each ranch-style home has a two-car garage and parking pad in the back.

They sell for around $165,000 and come with down-payment and closing cost assistance.

The larger Clifton Avenue revitalization effort started in 2008. Goff told the News-Sun no one in the other houses on the block so far has foreclosed, and one homeowner resold. She said the other homeowners “were really excited to see the rest of the block be done rather than vacant lots.”

“From the beginning, we didn’t know if we were going to be able to do the whole block or not, but it was absolutely one of our goals, our dreams,” Goff said. “Being able to finish it is huge, because it makes a big impact on the neighborhood. We’re able to make homeowners here, which helps revitalize the neighborhood, helps other homeowners have more pride in their homes ... property values go up when that happens, so that helps other people reinvest.”

The homes were built by Premier Property Sales, and other partners in the project include the city of Springfield and its department of community development, the Crabill Family Foundation, Park National Bank, the Walter S. Quinlan Foundation and Glass House Realty.

Clay Chester, Premier Property Sales president, said Tracie Craig, director of property management and development, and his team were instrumental in finishing the project on schedule and under budget.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue declared June National Housing Month in Springfield with a proclamation during the open house. This week is also NeighborWorks week.

Rue touted the project as a result of the city’s comprehensive housing plan several years ago, which focuses on “all parts of Springfield and livability, sustainability and affordability.”

The revitalization effort is part of a national movement, State Rep. Bernie Willis said, but this city is grateful it’s happening here, too. He said this is an opportunity to build generational wealth and “get out of the cycles that we have had that have made problems for this area.”

“This is another shining spot in Springfield, across the street from the John Legend Theater and another world class education organization that we have,” Willis said.

Springfield Community Development Director Logan Cobbs told the crowd the project was supported by $448,000 in federal HOME funds and up to $292,000 in down-payment assistance.

“Let’s be clear: this is not just a one-time thing,” Cobbs said. “This is part of a larger ongoing commitment by the city to strengthen affordable housing opportunities.”