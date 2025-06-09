Clark County Land Bank starts construction on new affordable homes

“These new houses are not only revitalizing sites that were previously tax forfeited and had blighted structures, but are also creating new and affordable housing stock for families and the workforce in our community. This first set of homes in the program is an important investment in Springfield,” said Land Bank Executive Director Ethan Harris.

Credit: Jessica Orozco Credit: Jessica Orozco

The four homes are single-family homes located on East Liberty Street. They are 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a driveway for off-street parking and a front porch.

The homes are anticipated to meet surrounding comparisons in the range of $160,000 to $170,000, but the exact sale price for each home will be determined once the construction is completed based on size and amenities.

The planning for this program started in mid-2023 to “answer the need” of affordable homeownership in the community, said Kara Van Zant, development project manager.

“This program provides the opportunity to eligible individuals and families to acquire a home at an affordable rate and provides down-payment assistance to ease the burden of those who had that a barrier to homeownership previously,” she said. “This program also benefits in creating new housing stock in Clark County and provides opportunity for the local workforce to live here.”

Jennifer Hutchinson, Clark County administrator, said infill housing is important to help the city build back what was lost during the housing foreclosure crisis.

“It also helps to keep green fields green by not sprawling out into rural areas but building where infrastructure like sewer, water, storm management, and internet already exist. This helps to reduce the burden of building new public infrastructure and builds the tax base to maintain the existing infrastructure,” she said.

There are two sources of funding for this program — $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the Clark County Commission for the initial homes and $1 million in ARPA funds from the Springfield City Commission to continue the program.

Initial applications are now available to determine interest, and as residential homes become available, site-specific applications will be provided to those who are qualified by an initial application.

Down-payment assistance may also be available up to 20% or $50,000, whichever is lower, to those who qualify. These homes are for sale by owner, and the land bank is open to working with buyers directly or those being represented by a realtor.

For information about the program or to apply, visit clarkcountylandbank.org/services/ahp/ or contact Kara Van Zant at kvanzant@clarkcountyohio.gov or 937-521-2173.