Koehler dominating Ohio Senate race; Willis, Dean up big in state House races

Koehler has said he is focused on taxes, government overspending, education and immigration. McGregor said his top priorities include addressing public school funding, building a “family-friendly economy” and addressing human-caused climate change.

Ohio House District 71

Republican Levi Dean was way ahead in the race for Ohio House District 71 around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, as he had 69.7% of the vote, compared with Democrat Krista Magaw’s 30.3%.

Dean is the son of current Rep. Bill Dean, who is term-limited and not running for re-election.

Magaw is a Yellow Springs resident and former executive director of the Tecumseh Land Trust. She replaced uncontested primary winner James Duffee after he withdrew from the race.

Ohio House District 74

Incumbent Republican Rep. Bernie Willis was leading over Democrat Derek Alvarado in the first early results release, with 58.3% of votes to Alvarado’s 41.7%.

Willis has represented the 74th district since January 2023 after he won the seat in 2022. He is a recently retired military colonel and adjunct professor in unmanned aviation with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Sinclair Community College.

Alvarado is a special education teacher who said he decided to run for office to further support the Springfield community.

Ohio House District 85

Republican incumbent Rep. Tim Barhorst faces Victoria Maddox in this race. The district encompasses Champaign and Shelby counties, as well as the southern portion of Logan County.

Early results showed Barhorst with 78.5% of votes to Maddox’s 21.5%.