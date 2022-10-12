Klosterman ownership changes; no plans to reduce Springfield jobs, leaders say

“With the ever-growing demand for consumer convenience, the expansion of the fast food and quick-serve restaurant sector, and the recent inflation-driven appetite for home-served meals, Klosterman is well positioned to withstand and benefit from a fluctuating economic and consumer environment,” said New Water principal Anuj Singh.

New Water and Klosterman’s executive team will explore updates and enhancements to baking facilities “that will fuel future growth,” according to the company.

Springfield community information coordinator Valerie Lough said the city is aware of the transfer in ownership and has not been approached by Klosterman on any next steps that may take place.

Founded in 1892 by the Klosterman family, the company produces fresh and frozen breads, buns, donuts and other baked goods.

Klosterman took over the Springfield bakery in 1984, according to property records. Before then, the location was known as Schaefer’s Bakery.

New Water’s acquisition came after the Klosterman family made the decision this summer to step away from the industry.

“As a family, we decided it was in our best interest and the interest of the company that a new organization take the lead of the business,” said Chip Klosterman on behalf of his family.

Klosterman’s former owner and CEO, Kenneth Klosterman, died in 2020 at the age of 87, according to his obituary.

New Water also owns companies such as frozen food distributor Pegasus Food Inc. and manufacturer Amptech.