Kerry’s Cafe to host soft opening at brick-and-mortar location next month

The cafe has served out of a coffee truck for more than a year parked on the lot of the shop while it has undergone renovations.

“We’re very excited and the community here has been very supportive; they’re very excited,” Schooler said. “... They’re just so excited for the new menu items and whatnot.”

Schooler has introduced her take on a dirty soda — soda with cream and flavoring — which she calls a soda fusion. The drink is customizable; customers can pick between Dr. Pepper, Coca Cola, Sprite and root beer, then choose one to two flavors and half and half or sweet cream. Schooler said she thinks this will be the next big drink.

To start, the shop will be open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Schooler said, but she expects those hours to extend later on.

The brick-and-mortar shop will give the cafe more capacity to plug appliances in, allowing it to serve items like bagels, Schooler said. Outdoor seating will be an attraction, and Schooler said she has been working with Springfield Twp. and the parks district to open up access to the bike path so cyclists can take a break and enjoy a pick-me-up.

Schooler opened a Kerry’s Cafe location at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in February. She said she previously opened a shop inside It’s Your Party Bakery, but the location and the foot traffic “could not support us,” so it was moved to the base.

Once the Springfield Xenia Road shop is fully up-and-running, Schooler said she is excited to once again take the trailer out to operate at different events. One event she hopes to serve at is the Clark County Fair.