On the court are seniors Trinity Kohs and Philip Sample, Madison Bauer and Mason Wilson, Brooke DeHart and Evan Blazer, Kensley Smith and Hayden Sallot.; Juniors: Emilie Antinori and Brett Frazier (top middle); Sophomores: Alyssa Shaffer and Braydon Cox (top right); Freshmen: Lilyan Scott and Jude Ullom (top left).

The Kenton Ridge Homecoming 2022 Parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 at the Market at the Ridge.