7 Brew plans to bring coffee, tea, smoothies, shakes and unique vibe to Springfield

The franchise conducted open interviews at COhatch in Springfield on Friday. 7 Brew plans to hire 50 employees here.

People come for the coffee and other drinks, but they return because of the vibe, according to Maddie Turner, a regional manager for 7 Brew.

“What we really are selling is the experience,” Turner said. “The culture brings people back.”

That includes music and singing, high energy and personal contact.

“We’ve been out everywhere” looking for sites,” Books said. “There are tons of people here in Springfield, but I think Springfield is missing that experience.”

The 7 Brew drive-thru stands do not have speakers: orders are taken face to face where “we are making those connections,” Turner, a Huber Heights resident, said.

Books, who lives near Waynesville and Lebanon, is the franchisee for the Dayton and Toledo area markets. He plans a Beavercreek location next, then Lima and Toledo after that.

Construction of the Springfield site is expected to move quickly with pre-fab pieces of the stand moved into place this month.

7 Brew has 221 stands across the country with a handful in central and northeastern Ohio.

The company began in Rogers, Arkansas, with “a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone,” its website said.

The 7 Brew philosophy is to cultivate “kindness and joy with every drink – through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere.”